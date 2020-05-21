Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The term 'Bengal for life' hasn't been used much over the past few decades. Maybe it's time for it to become a more common phrase.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson has supported the organization since his NFL career ended, but he's stepped his game up to an entirely new level this offseason.

Johnson welcomed multiple rookies to Cincinnati on social media and made a video for No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

He's gone on national television shows like ESPN's 'First Take' to defend the organization. Johnson also offered to work with the Bengals wide receivers this offseason, including rookie Tee Higgins.

Johnson even appeared on the live stream during the Bengals schedule reveal. His support has been consistent throughout the offseason and the entire organization has taken notice.

The Bengals sent Ochocinco a note thanking him for all of his support. The package included an assortment of cigars (Chad's favorite).

Johnson spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati from 2001-2010. He was a 6-time Pro Bowler and a 2-time All-Pro. He led the NFL in receiving with 1,369 yards in 2006.

Johnson is the Bengals all-time leader in multiple categories, including receiving yards (10,783), receptions (751), and touchdown receptions (66).

Johnson changed his name to 'Ochocinco' in 2008. He was one of the most exciting players in the NFL during his time with the Bengals. He helped turn around a franchise that struggled for most of the 1990s. He was ranked fourth on the Bengals' first 50 list that honored the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

Johnson went to the Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2011. He finished his NFL career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.