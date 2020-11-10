SI.com
Ben Roethlisberger and Three Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. 

He was deemed a "high-risk, close contact" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers placed tight end Vance McDonald on the list Monday after he tested positive for coronavirus. 

Roethlisberger hasn't tested positive for COVID-19. There's still a good chance he suits up on Sunday against the Bengals. He'll be tested for the virus daily. As long as those tests come back negative, then he will be eligible to play in Week 10 against the Bengals. 

The Steelers also placed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list. 

They also were considered close contacts with McDonald and could be eligible to play on Sunday. 

The Bengals are dealing with COVID-19 issues of their own. They have five players on the reserve list following two positive tests last week. 

Cornerback Trae Waynes and offensive lineman Fred Johnson both tested positive for the virus on Friday. 

The Bengals also placed linebacker Jordan Evans, cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Margus Hunt on the list.

Alexander tweeted that he didn't have coronavirus, which implies that he was a close contact and could be eligible to play on Sunday against the Steelers. 

"We feel good about how we’ve handled the entire process, and our communication with the league has been great," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We just move forward every day. We know that these next eight weeks are going to be a challenge for the entire league. We just have to be willing to be flexible.

"It’s just an unusual season all the way around. Our guys have done a great job of handling all the twists and turns that can come with it along with all the other teams across the league. This week’s no different. Our focus is on preparing to win a game on Sunday, and we won’t let anything detract from that."

The Bengals travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

