Bengals Don't Use Tag, Carl Lawson and William Jackson III Set to Become Free Agents

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Don't Use Franchise Tag, Carl Lawson and William Jackson Set to Hit Free Agency

This was a surprising move by the Bengals
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The franchise tag deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon. The Bengals didn't use it, even though they were expected to place the tag on defensive end Carl Lawson or cornerback William Jackson III. 

Instead, they have until Monday, March 15 to negotiate long-term contracts with both players. If they can't get a deal done, then both Lawson and Jackson will become free agents. 

"Right now we’re doing a deep dive onto what it might take to get guys signed, both our own guys and out there guys and how best to attack it to get the biggest bang for our buck," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Tuesday. "They’re guys that we developed, we found, we groomed. They’ve blossomed. I think there’s a lot of interest around the league and we’ll certainly compete and try to get them back. That’s been what our focus historically has been, is we want to keep good players that come in here and develop that are Bengals. We’ll see what we can get done here as free agency kicks off.”

Tobin didn't rule out using the franchise tag on Monday, but they didn't use it for a reason. 

Maybe the team is close to signing Lawson and/or Jackson to a long-term extension. Maybe they've decided to use their $42+ million in cap space on outside free agents.

Letting Lawson and Jackson test free agency is risky. Both players should generate a lot of interest from other teams across the league.  

If they plan on keeping either player, then using the tag would've been much safer than allowing both players to hit the market. 

Tobin said the Bengals planned on being aggressive this offseason. Not tagging Lawson or Jackson is an interesting strategy. 

It gives them more cap space to use in other areas, but losing two key pieces of a defense that struggled for most of 2020 would be a big blow to a team that's expected to take multiple steps forward this season. 

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts while running onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Still Hope to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

lawson jackson 1
News

Bengals Don't Use Tag, Carl Lawson and William Jackson III Set to Become Free Agents

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after the Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Bengals Fans Beginning to Embrace Jersey Leak, Following Latest Edit of Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Here Are the Players That Have Been Tagged By Their Teams

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Cap Breakdown: How Much Will Patriots Guard Joe Thuney Cost the Bengals in Free Agency?

lawson jackson 1
GM Report

Why the Bengals Need to Re-Sign William Jackson III and Carl Lawson

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Leaked Jerseys, the Bengals' Plan in Free Agency, Plus Lawson and Jackson's Future

Oct 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is defended by Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Patriots Trading for Raiders Right Tackle Trent Brown