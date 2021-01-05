NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Drop in Final Power Rankings Following Blowout Loss to Ravens

The Bengals were ranked 29th last week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fell in Sports Illustrated's power rankings following their 38-3 blowout loss to the Ravens in Sunday's season finale. 

Cincinnati dropped one spot from 29th to 30th in the final rankings of the year. 

The Bengals were ranked ahead of the Jets (31) and the Jaguars (32).

"Joe Burrow’s torn ACL was one of the season’s more unfortunate injuries," the MMQB staff wrote. "He showed promise in his 10 starts, but now we have to see how much his rehab will disrupt his offseason prep for Year 2."

Burrow's health is one of the biggest offseason storylines in the league. If he can return for the start of the 2021 season, then the Bengals have a shot at turning things around.

This team is hoping to become competitive again in 2021. They've won just six games in the past two seasons. 

Head coach Zac Taylor will return for a third year, but he's officially on the hot seat. The Bengals are going to make some changes to the rest of their staff, but free agency and the draft are the keys to the offseason. 

They need to aggressively build around Burrow. Give him weapons, beef up the offensive line and do everything you can to make his life easier. 

He's the franchise. Not Taylor. Not Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates or even Tyler Boyd. Burrow is the captain, the leader and the guy needs to have success if they're going to make a run in 2021. 

