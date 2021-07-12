Sports Illustrated home
Bengals Fans 'Will Get Something They've Never Seen Before' This September

Cincinnati ranked last on list of best NFL destinations
CINCINNATI — A recent article sparked plenty of controversy among NFL fans across America.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe ranked the best NFL destination cities. The Bengals and the City of Cincinnati finished dead last [30th]. 

"The ribs at Montgomery Inn are great. And you can stay across the river in Covington to cross Kentucky off your list of states visited," Volin wrote. "But there’s not much going on in downtown Cincinnati, the stadium has no tailgating space, and Bengals games are rarely exciting.“

Naturally, Volin's article has been met with plenty of pushback from different fan bases across the country. Bengals fans and even their employees have taken notice of the controversial article. 

"Boy, this article is not going to age well come September," Bengals Director of Content Seth Tanner tweeted. "In 2021, Bengals fans will get something they've never seen before. I can promise you that."

The Bengals have big plans for the game day experience this season. That's the main reason why they hired Tanner, who previously worked for the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Cincinnati has plenty of great restaurants and there's a ton to do from an entertainment standpoint. With that said, I don't blame Volin for not knowing about specific restaurants or bars that Cincinnatians frequent. 

If you're curious about the changes the Bengals could be making this season, Tanner joined Jake Liscow and myself on the Locked on Bengals podcast in March. Listen to the interview below.

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer on the team during the third quarter of a Week 13 NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 22-6, and improved to 1-11 on the season. New York Jets At Cincinnati Bengals 12 1 2019
