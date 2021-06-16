Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFL Players Association Following Release of New COVID-19 Protocols

The 24-year-old was not thrilled with the latest announcement from the league

CINCINNATI — The NFL and the Players Association agreed to new COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.

The agreement makes life much tougher on unvaccinated players and Bengals running back Joe Mixon isn't happy about it.

"The NFLPA is not for the players they act like they represent us and they clearly show us different time and time again," Mixon tweeted.

Unvaccinated players will be tested for COVID on a daily basis and must wear masks while inside team facilities. They'll have to be socially distanced from their teammates and face travel restrictions.

They won't be able to eat with their teammates or do any social media or marketing activities. They won't be allowed in the sauna or steam room at team facilities and can't leave team hotels during road trips.

"I thought football was a team sport and it's clearly being individualized by believes," Mixon tweeted. "I love everybody and I show love to everyone vaccinated or not. “I RESPECT EVERYBODY who decides to get the vaccine or not. I’M NOT AGAINST EITHER! I WILL FIGHT & DIE FOR A RESPECTED DECISION."

The majority of Bengals players plan to get vaccinated or have already done so according to safety Jessie Bates. He expects the team to have at least 85% of players fully vaccinated before training camp starts at the end of July. That's the threshold they have to hit to have in person meetings based on the NFL's latest protocols.

For more on the leagues COVID-19 policy, go here.

