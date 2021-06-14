Look: Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms for First Time
CINCINNATI — Bengals minicamp starts on Tuesday, but the team was busy on Monday. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the roster got their pictures taken for media day.
While the public has already seen Burrow and some of the other Bengals stars in their new uniforms, most of the guys hadn't worn the new stripes.
That changed on Monday. Wide receiver Auden Tate posted multiple videos on Instagram of him wearing the new uniforms. Watch them below.
Tate had 14 receptions for 150 yards in nine games last season. He's expected to be the Bengals' fourth receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
