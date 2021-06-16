Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still recovering from a torn left ACL, but that didn't stop him from impressing on Cincinnati's first and last day of mandatory minicamp.

Burrow completed all nine of his passes during 7-on-7 drills. His best throw was to Tyler Boyd, who got enough separation from Mike Hilton on a seam route.

Burrow's accuracy was on full display. He found Ja'Marr Chase four times, including a couple of throws where corner Trae Waynes appeared to be in good position. Despite quality coverage, the duo was still able to connect.

"We were clicking. I think all camp, the ball might have hit the ground once in 7-on-7," Burrow said on Tuesday. "That's the way it should be in 7-on-7 with no rush. We're going to continue to execute. And that also comes with routes on air, just knowing the timing of the receivers. We're getting better and better each week."

Burrow's stellar play over the past few weeks didn't surprise offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who admittedly has high expectations for his star quarterback.

"Nothing that Joe does at this point surprises me," Callahan said on Wednesday. "I’ve noticed quite a bit of improvement across the board, not just velocity. He spent a lot of time looking at the things he wanted to get better at from the season, both mentally and physically. And I think he’s done that over the course of the offseason program. He’s had a goal in mind of how he wanted to change his throwing motion and his mechanics—I shouldn’t say motion. But some of his footwork and stance and how he was going to some more velocity on the ball and all those things. And I think he’s done that. I have noticed it. He’s throwing the ball with a little more velocity. It’s allowing him to maybe hang onto the ball an extra split second and be able to fit into a window a little bit later than he did a year ago. I think all those things are a positive. Obviously, it’s easy to do in 7-on-7 with no rush and all that, but all the things that he’s worked on has been really positive. I’m excited about where he’s headed and now we’ll get to put it all together here when we come back in about a month.

Burrow will continue to strengthen his left knee in hopes of being fully cleared for training camp. That's been his goal from day one and he's on track to do just that, with camp about six weeks away.

"I'll continue the program we were on and get back to 100% before camp," Burrow said. "Get better and better. Add some more weight [to get to 220 pounds]. Continue to do what I was doing before OTAs started."

