Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Kupp has tallied 186 receptions, 2,135 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth selection in the 2021 NFL Draft because they think he can be a game changer on offense.

Zac Taylor praised the 21-year-old during his appearance on the "Flying Coach" podcast.

“Playmaker is the first word you use,” Taylor said. “It’s not just outside as an X-receiver down the field making 50-50 contested plays. This guy’s got a great understanding of the nuances of route running. He’s patient. He’s got really strong hands. His lower body is similar to a running back. I mean, he’s six feet, 207. Similar to Cooper Kupp in the sense that he’s got unbelievable body control. He’s running full speed but when he judges where the ball is at, he can shut his body down and have that great control to have that great run after the catch to maximize it. Oh yeah, and is hard to bring down on first contact just like Cooper. He usually makes that first guy miss or pulls through the tackle and then he’s got the top-end speed.”

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Taylor coached Kupp during his two years with the Rams. He helped Los Angeles evaluate the Eastern Washington product during the pre-draft process in 2017.

Kupp finished sixth in the NFL last season with 525 yards after the catch. If Chase can combine those skills with his elite athleticism, then there's no reason why he can't have a great career in Cincinnati.

Listen to Peter Schrager and Sean McVay's entire conversation with Taylor below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!



-----



You May Also Like:

Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction for Burrow and the Bengals' Offense

Watch: Quality Breakdown of Bengals' OTAs

Jessie Bates Leads Way as Bengals' Secondary Receives Praise

Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook