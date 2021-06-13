Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise After OTAs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals completely remade their cornerback room this offseason.

They signed Chidobe Awuzie first, before inking Mike Hilton and Eli Apple in free agency. Throw in Trae Waynes, who missed all of 2020 due to a pectoral injury and four of the Bengals top five cornerbacks will take their first snaps as a member of the team this season.

Awuzie is a big part of their present and future plans on defense. He earned big time praise from cornerbacks coach Steven Jackson after OTAs.

"He's a bishop. He can take it all away across the board," Jackson told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He's solid. Dependable, accountable. He's a jack of all trades and master of quite a few. Not all yet, but he works at it every day. He's always working on something. Whether it's footwork, whether its hands, whatever it is, he just minds his business and does what we ask him to do. "The one thing about playing cornerback in this league is you have to find a scheme and an organization that fits you and I think he's found it here. He's that type of guy that wants to be on the ground floor of something that is on the way up."

Awuzie only appeared in eight games last season for the Cowboys because of injuries. He is not only hoping to stay healthy, but also plans on being a key piece of the Bengals' foundation moving forward.

"I had a tough time getting into a rhythm last year with the injuries," Awuzie said. "I saw an opportunity in Cincinnati where you have a great young team with a lot of players that want to win. I just felt it in my bones about this team."

Read Hobson's entire feature on Awuzie here.

