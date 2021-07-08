Bengals Guard Quinton Spain Says He's the NFL's Most Underrated Player

Cincinnati signed him to a one-year contract this offseason.

CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Quinton Spain has always had a chip on his shoulder.

The 29-year-old calls himself "Mr. Undrafted" for a reason.

Spain has been a productive player after signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015.

The Bengals signed Spain in November after he was released by the Bills. They brought him back on a one-year deal this offseason.

"Prove it year again, I been there before I know how to handle it," Spain tweeted after agreeing to the contract.

The veteran will battle for the starting left guard spot. Despite dealing with adversity throughout his career, his confidence hasn't wavered.

Spain believes he's the NFL's most underrated player.

"Mr. Undrafted but that going to change this year," he tweeted in response to a question from the NFL's official Twitter account.

The Bengals would like nothing more than for Spain to re-establish himself as a high-end pass blocking guard. His best season was in 2016 when he finished with an 84.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus.

He finished with a 70 pass blocking grade or better in each of his first five seasons.

Spain hopes to get back to that level this year in Cincinnati.

