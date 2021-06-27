Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

This is quite the comparison for the Bengals' star quarterback.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is used to receiving praise from his teammates, coaches and fans.

The Bengals star quarterback has injected hope back into a franchise that was in desperate need of a talent infusion.

Burrow is hoping to end Cincinnati's five-year playoff drought this season. He's still recovering from a torn left ACL and MCL, but is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2021 campaign.

Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels is a big-time anime fan. He recently talked with AllBengals contributor Andrew Miller about the upcoming season, his love for anime and so much more.

Naturally, Daniels compared Burrow to a famous Dragon Ball Z character.

“I have to say he would be Gohan from the Cell Games,” Daniels said. Everybody is speaking about his hidden potential, how great he’s going to be, how good he’s going to be. And one bastard pissed him off so bad. They pushed his buttons and made him unleash that beast and he was merciless. To the point that you was like, ‘yo, chill out.’ Joe Burrow, same thing: ‘Hey, what’s he gonna do? He’s got all of the ability.’ "And that beast was the injury he got. Oh boy. We will be trying to tell him to chill out a little bit this year. I’m not because I’m gonna love to see it, but it might get a little ugly. He’s going Super Saiyan 2 on them! Super Saiyan grade five for my real Dragon Ball Z nerds, but you know what I mean, Super Saiyan 2."

Bengals fans would love to see Burrow "unleash that beast" this season. He has the talent, there's no denying that.

He should have a big year with a full arsenal of weapons, including fifth-overall pick Ja'Marr Chase and a couple of new offensive linemen in the trenches.

Watch Miller's entire conversation with Daniels below.

