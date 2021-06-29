Zac Taylor Ranked Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Is this too high, too low or just right?

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is entering his third season in Cincinnati. The 38-year-old has gotten off to a slow start in the NFL, posting a 6-25-1 record in his first two years.

CBS Sports recently ranked all 32 NFL head coaches. Taylor was 30th. Only Lions head coach Dan Campbell (31st) and Texans head coach David Culley (32nd) were lower on the list.

"You certainly can't put all the blame for the Bengals' struggles on Taylor, who lost No. 1 pick Joe Burrow to injury in 2020," Cody Benjamin wrote. "But two years in, we've yet to see many reasons why Cincy should be drooling at the possibility of another Sean McVay emerging here. Whether or not it's fair, Taylor is primed to be cut loose if the Bengals don't hit at least eight or nine wins in 2021."

There's no denying that Taylor has to win more games than he did last season. It's reasonable to expect the third-year head coach to lead the Bengals to eight or more wins in 2021.

Unfortunately for him, the Bengals play in one of the best divisions in the NFL. It's going to be tough for them to gain significant ground in the AFC North, but it's a reasonable expectation after the talent they've added to the roster in each of the past two offseasons.

Taylor is the only returning head coach ranked 27th or lower. Nick Sirianni (27th), Urban Meyer (28th) and Robert Saleh (29th) are just ahead of Taylor.

Check out the complete rankings here.

