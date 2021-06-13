Sean McVay Gave Zac Taylor His Pre-Draft Thoughts on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

McVay and Taylor worked together for two seasons in Los Angeles.

CINCINNATI — The debate about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft lasted for months. Ultimately, the Bengals took LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but there were plenty of people that thought they should've selected Penei Sewell.

Rams head coach Sean McVay gave Bengals head coach Zac Taylor his input during the pre-draft process.

"I know you thought we should've drafted a lineman, Sean. But we went with a receiver. We went with the guy that scores touchdowns. I'm just kidding," Taylor said on the Flying Coach podcast. "You text me two years in a row now on your thoughts on top five picks in the draft. Usually playmakers."

McVay weighed in on Chase prior to April's draft. He also gave Taylor his thoughts on Joe Burrow prior to the 2019 draft.

"I know I was texting you jokingly saying 'if you don't take this Burrow, I'm gonna have to come to Cincinnati and smack you."

McVay believes the Bengals made the right decision when they picked Burrow and Chase with the No. 1 and No. 5 overall picks in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts, respectively.

"I know you (Taylor) didn't need my help on those [picks], but you'll thank me later," McVay joked.

McVay and Taylor worked together for two seasons in Los Angeles. The Bengals hired Taylor to be their head coach after the 2018 season. His work with McVay is a big reason why he quickly rose up the coaching ranks.

This was one of the many fun nuggets that came from Taylor's appearance on the Flying Coach podcast with Peter Schrager and McVay. Listen to their entire conversation below.

