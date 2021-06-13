Sean McVay Gave Zac Taylor His Pre-Draft Thoughts on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — The debate about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft lasted for months. Ultimately, the Bengals took LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but there were plenty of people that thought they should've selected Penei Sewell.
Rams head coach Sean McVay gave Bengals head coach Zac Taylor his input during the pre-draft process.
"I know you thought we should've drafted a lineman, Sean. But we went with a receiver. We went with the guy that scores touchdowns. I'm just kidding," Taylor said on the Flying Coach podcast. "You text me two years in a row now on your thoughts on top five picks in the draft. Usually playmakers."
McVay weighed in on Chase prior to April's draft. He also gave Taylor his thoughts on Joe Burrow prior to the 2019 draft.
"I know I was texting you jokingly saying 'if you don't take this Burrow, I'm gonna have to come to Cincinnati and smack you."
McVay believes the Bengals made the right decision when they picked Burrow and Chase with the No. 1 and No. 5 overall picks in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts, respectively.
"I know you (Taylor) didn't need my help on those [picks], but you'll thank me later," McVay joked.
McVay and Taylor worked together for two seasons in Los Angeles. The Bengals hired Taylor to be their head coach after the 2018 season. His work with McVay is a big reason why he quickly rose up the coaching ranks.
This was one of the many fun nuggets that came from Taylor's appearance on the Flying Coach podcast with Peter Schrager and McVay. Listen to their entire conversation below.
Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise
Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas
Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction for Burrow and the Bengals' Offense
Watch: Quality Breakdown of Bengals' OTAs
Jessie Bates Leads Way as Bengals' Secondary Receives Praise
Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB
Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs
Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity
Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected
Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs
Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins
Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time
Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame
LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut
Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year
Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room
C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady
Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice
Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"
Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason
Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery
Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old
Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season
Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season
Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances
Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow
Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs
Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer
Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals