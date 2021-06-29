A.J. Green Making Quite an Impression on Kyler Murray, New Cardinals Teammates

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Cincinnati. Now the soon to be 33-year-old is hoping to get back to his old ways in Arizona.

Green signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason. The seven-time Pro Bowler has made quite an impression on star quarterback Kyler Murray.

"I expect A.J. to have a big year," Murray told Cardinals.com. "I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. … I'm glad he's on the team."

Green struggled for the Bengals last season, finishing with just 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He was never comfortable in Zac Taylor's offense, but Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he's seen from the veteran.

"He's been really impressive, when you see him on the field with that type of size and that type of movement skills," Kingsbury said earlier this month. "Very conscientious player. He's picking it up quickly. Consummate professional. Couldn't say enough good things about him. Really excited that he's here. He brings a lot to that receiving room."

Green is one of the best wide receivers in Bengals history. He made seven-straight Pro Bowls to start his career.

Injuries derailed his final seasons in Cincinnati, prior to a disappointing 2020, but he'll be in the Bengals' Ring of Honor one day.

Hopefully Green gets back on track and has a productive season for the Cardinals.

