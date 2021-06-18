Pooka Williams Has Made Quite an Impression on Bengals' Coaching Staff

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have had plenty of success with undrafted free agents over the years.

From Vontaze Burfict and Vinny Rey to Kyle Cook and Quan Cosby, Cincinnati has always had a knack for finding diamonds in the rough.

Don't look now, but undrafted running back Pooka Williams could the next player to join that list. The 21-year-old caught the attention of the coaching staff during the Bengals' offseason program.

"Pooka’s got legitimate speed and quickness," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "He’s got some unique skills that can translate into some other things for us."

Williams has worked out at running back and wide receiver. At 5-9, 170 pounds, he's not going to be a bell cow back in the NFL. Instead, look for the Bengals to find creative ways to get the ball in his hands.

His ability to lineup in the backfield and in the slot gives him a chance to make the roster.

Williams is also in the mix at punt returner. He didn't return punts at Kansas, but special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons thinks Williams has the talent to make the transition.

"The thing that showed up is he does have ability. He has the ability to adjust, ability to move, and that's what you're looking for when you go to these things," Simmons said. "It's not necessarily the complete, finished product. It's not the execution of it. But can you see little blips of the athleticism, like 'man, this guy with some coaching and making him understand how to do it, he can do it.' And I think that's going to be the case. If we can get the ball in his hands cleanly, this guy has real, real, real quickness and speed and movement and all the things you look for in a punt returner."

Williams has an uphill climb. He'll battle Trent Taylor and Darius Phillips for the starting punt returner job.

The good news is the undrafted rookie has the attention of his coaches. Now it's about learning the concepts, technique and getting comfortable in his new role.

Williams has a ways to go, but he could be the Bengals next great undrafted free agent signing.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!

-----



You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp

Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner

Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early

Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming

Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury

Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp

Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff

Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day

Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time

Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise

Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction for Burrow and the Bengals' Offense

Watch: Quality Breakdown of Bengals' OTAs

Jessie Bates Leads Way as Bengals' Secondary Receives Praise

Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook