Bengals Add Five Coaching Interns as Part of NFL's Minority Fellowship Program

Cincinnati added five coaching interns as part of the NFL's minority fellowship program.

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor's coaching staff is getting a bit bigger—at least for the foreseeable future. The Bengals announced that the team has hired five coaching interns as part of this year’s Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

“The Bill Walsh Fellowship is valuable program for the Bengals, the NFL and the game of football,” Taylor said in a statement. “The candidates are participating virtually again this year, but they will still be able to work on the technical end of coaching, gain important exposure and grow their network of contacts. And from the team’s end, this program always helps our players and coaches build valuable relationships with talented young people in our profession."

Cincinnati hired Kenny Ray Augustus, Larry Black, Mike Brown, Tessa Grossman and Steve Huanga. Learn more about each intern below.

Kenny Ray Augustus, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at McKendree University

Augustus graduated from the University of Cincinnati, where he played on the defensive line under head coach Rick Minter. Prior to joining McKendree in 2018, he was the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Indianapolis. Augustus also worked with the Bengals as part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship during last year’s virtual offseason.

Larry Black, defensive line coach at the University of Toledo.

The Cincinnati native (Wyoming High School) played defensive tackle at Indiana University. He signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in 2013. He suffered a gruesome broken leg in training camp.

Black began his coaching career as defensive line coach at Carthage College in Wisconsin in 2015, and then made stops as a graduate assistant at both the Toledo (2016-17) and the Notre Dame (’18). He re-joined Toledo as defensive line coach in 2019.

Mike Brown, wide receivers coach at the University of Cincinnati

Brown was an All-American wide receiver and quarterback at Liberty University. He spent three seasons (2012-14) in the NFL with Jacksonville. He's coached at the University of Michigan (’16), University of Delaware (’17), Liberty University (’18) and UC (’19-present). Brown also worked with the Bengals as part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship during last year’s virtual offseason.

Tessa Grossman, graduate assistant and sports performance coach at Illinois State University

Grossman is a 2020 graduate of Dartmouth College where she played first base on the varsity softball team. As a coach, she has worked as an intern with the strength staffs at Dartmouth (2018), the Los Angeles Rams (’18), University of California-Berkeley (’19) and Mamba Sports Academy (’18). She joined Illinois State in July 2020.

Steve Huanga, offensive quality control coach at the University of North Texas

Huanga was an offensive lineman at College of the Canyons and Arkansas State University. He began his coaching career as a strength and conditioning intern at the University of California-Berkeley and Boise State University, and was the defensive line coach at Kuna High School in Idaho. He then served as a graduate assistant at both Auburn and Tulsa, before joining North Texas in 2020.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news including coverage from minicamp!

-----



You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day

Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time

Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise

Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction for Burrow and the Bengals' Offense

Watch: Quality Breakdown of Bengals' OTAs

Jessie Bates Leads Way as Bengals' Secondary Receives Praise

Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook