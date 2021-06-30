Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Has High Praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past few seasons.

From leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019 to injecting new life into the Bengals' fan base and flashing his potential as a rookie—the future looks bright for the 24-year-old.

Two-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Ninkovich is the latest to praise Burrow. He believes the second-year quarterback will be the NFL's "breakout star" this season.

"I'm going with Joe Burrow and I'm saying that because he's 'reunited and it feels so good,' with Ja'Marr Chase, who in 2019 [at LSU] they had 20 touchdowns together," Ninkovich said on ESPN's Get Up. "There's already been statements on OTAs that they're right back to where they were in college. You take that and you add Tee Higgins into the mix. They've improved their offensive line through the draft. Cincinnati's gonna be a great offense and Joe Burrow's gonna be the next big guy in the NFL. He was almost there and then he got hurt, unfortunately."

Ninkovich knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. He was teammates with Tom Brady for eight seasons (2009-2016) in New England.

There's no reason why Burrow shouldn't post big numbers this season with a trio of Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd at wide receiver. Throw in Joe Mixon at running back and this offense should be dynamic.

