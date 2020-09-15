Quick turnaround: Bengals focus shifts to Cleveland

The Bengals travel to Cleveland this week for a Thursday night matchup against the Browns. Cincinnati is a six-point underdog according the BetOnline.

Both teams are looking for the first win. Baltimore crushed Cleveland 38-6 on Sunday. Despite the score, some of the stats showed a closer game. The Ravens netted a total of 377 yards, while the Browns recorded 306.

The difference was Baltimore capitalizing on Cleveland’s mistakes. The Browns committed three turnovers — an interception and two fumbles. They also missed a field goal and an extra point.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cincinnati’s defense played well on Sunday against the Chargers. They kept Los Angeles in check, but they didn’t force any turnovers. The ability to create turnovers could be the difference on Thursday night.

Jessie Bates III and William Jackson III set the tone for the secondary on Sunday. Bates recorded five solo tackles and two pass breakups, one of which kept the Chargers out of the end zone. Jackson was targeted five times. He didn't allow a catch.

The Bengals secondary will have to play like this again on Thursday. The Browns are loaded at the skill positions. Baker Mayfield struggled against the Ravens, completing 21-of-39 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and an interception. That doesn't mean their offense is going to be stuck in neutral this week.

Cleveland has Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. They also signed tight end Austin Hooper in free agency.

The Bengals linebackers will be tested again this week. Josh Bynes played well in his first game in stripes on Sunday, finishing with eight tackles and a sack. Bynes stepped up, making multiple stops on 3rd-and-short.

The Bengals defense allowed 155 rushing yards in Week 1. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 132 yards on 23 carries. Limiting the Browns rushing attack will be key to Cincinnati's success.

The Bengals offensive line continued to struggle. In the first half, Joe Burrow averaged 2.21 seconds per pass attempt, according to NFL Next Gen. The line did give Burrow more time to throw in the second half, but Zac Taylor needs make some adjustments to ensure Burrow has enough time in the pocket.

The rookie signal-caller completed 23-for-36 passes for 193 yards and one interception in his debut. He looked shaky at times, but his poise to lead the team down the field on the potential game-winning drive was impressive.

A.J. Green looked to be a security blanket for Burrow at times, finishing with five receptions for 51 yards.

Getting Joe Mixon going has to be a major priority in Thursday’s game. Mixon finished Sunday with 69 yards on 19 attempts. Cleveland’s defense held the Ravens to 107 yards rushing, with 45 of those yards belonging to Lamar Jackson.

The Bengals played well for their first game without a proper offseason and no preseason games. The offense needs to develop a spark, but it's difficult when the offensive line doesn’t give Burrow enough time in the pocket and can't open holes for Mixon.

The defense needs to create more turnovers and pressure the quarterback. Not having Geno Atkins hurt them on Sunday. He isn't expected to play against the Browns.

Taylor and the rest of the Bengals head back to the drawing board, hoping to make the right adjustments before they play the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

