Free Agent Defensive End Margus Hunt Visiting Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought in free agent defensive end Margus Hunt for a visit according to the NFL's transaction wire. 

Hunt was released by the Saints on Monday. The 33-year-old had three tackles in four games for New Orleans this season. 

The Bengals took Hunt in the second-round (53rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Indianapolis in free agency. He was with the Colts for three seasons before signing with the Saints in May. 

Bringing back Hunt would make sense for the Bengals. They need another versatile defensive end that can kick inside when needed. 

Cincinnati placed third-year defensive end Sam Hubbard on injured reserve with a left elbow injury on Thursday. He's going to miss at least three games. 

Hunt isn't nearly as talented as Hubbard, but he could add depth to a position group that has been ravaged by injuries. 

The Bengals will be without DJ Reader and Renell Wren for the rest of the season. Josh Tupou opted out. Mike Daniels (elbow) is on injured reserve. Geno Atkins returned to action last week after missing the first four games of the season. 

Cincinnati needs help in the trenches. They could do worse than the 6-8, 295-pound Hunt. He had the best season of his career in 2018 when he finished with 30 tackles (13 for loss) and five sacks in 15 games with the Colts. 

Cincinnati has an open roster spot after placing Hubbard on IR. Don't be shocked if the Bengals reunite with their former second-round pick in the near future.

