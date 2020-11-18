Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart and Others

Here's the latest on Joe Mixon, Bobby Hart and the rest of the Bengals' injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get some of their best players back in the lineup this Sunday against Washington.

Running back Joe Mixon has missed three-straight games with a foot injury. He wasn't on the field during the portion of practice that was open to the media and didn't practice on Wednesday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Mixon was “day-to-day” before practice. If he can't go against Washington, then Giovani Bernard would make his fourth consecutive start.

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) continues to make progress. He was active on Sunday, but didn't play against the Steelers. That's expected to change this week against Washington. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Starting right tackle Bobby Hart could also be back. He suffered a knee injury in Week 6 against the Browns. He was able to practice for the first time since the injury on Wednesday.

Cornerbacks LeShaun Sims and Mackensie Alexander were cleared for individual drills, which is a step in the right direction. Sims suffered a concussion in practice last Thursday. Alexander went down with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Having both veterans back in the lineup against Washington could do wonders for a secondary that was shredded by Ben Roethlisberger last week.

Geno Atkins didn't oractice on Wednesday, but he's expected to re-join the team soon following the birth of his daughter.

Both Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt were being evaluated as possible COVID-19 close contacts, but they were cleared through contact tracing. Neither player is sick, despite the injury designation and both should practice on Thursday.

Check out Wednesday's injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!