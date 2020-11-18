NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart and Others

Here's the latest on Joe Mixon, Bobby Hart and the rest of the Bengals' injuries
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get some of their best players back in the lineup this Sunday against Washington. 

Running back Joe Mixon has missed three-straight games with a foot injury. He wasn't on the field during the portion of practice that was open to the media and didn't practice on Wednesday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Mixon was “day-to-day” before practice. If he can't go against Washington, then Giovani Bernard would make his fourth consecutive start. 

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams (stinger) continues to make progress. He was active on Sunday, but didn't play against the Steelers. That's expected to change this week against Washington. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Starting right tackle Bobby Hart could also be back. He suffered a knee injury in Week 6 against the Browns. He was able to practice for the first time since the injury on Wednesday. 

READ MORE: Bengals Sign Two Cornerbacks to Practice Squad

READ MORE: Joe Mixon Featured in Madden Next-Gen Trailer

Cornerbacks LeShaun Sims and Mackensie Alexander were cleared for individual drills, which is a step in the right direction. Sims suffered a concussion in practice last Thursday. Alexander went down with a concussion in Sunday's game against the Steelers. 

Having both veterans back in the lineup against Washington could do wonders for a secondary that was shredded by Ben Roethlisberger last week.

Geno Atkins didn't oractice on Wednesday, but he's expected to re-join the team soon following the birth of his daughter. 

Both Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt were being evaluated as possible COVID-19 close contacts, but they were cleared through contact tracing. Neither player is sick, despite the injury designation and both should practice on Thursday.

Check out Wednesday's injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image002

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns strong safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart and Others

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) hangs out with his son, Gene, and wife Kristen, during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 31
News

Geno Atkins and Wife Kristen Announce Birth of Daughter

The helmet of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) lays on the field during the opening day of training camp at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Bengals Training Camp
News

All 32 NFL Teams Will Go Into Intensive Protocols For Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Two Cornerbacks to Practice Squad, Place Akinmoladun on COVID-19 List

Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon and Cincinnati Bengals offensive line
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon, the Offensive Line, Joe Burrow, Moving Past the Steelers' Loss and more

Joe Burrow on Steelers Loss and facing Washington
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on What He Learned From Pittsburgh Loss, Washington's Defense and Why He's Optimistic Moving Forward

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) as he runs for a first down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Watch: Joe Mixon Featured in Madden Next-Gen Trailer

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Raiders' Push, Winston's Chance and the Playoff-Contending Dolphins

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Takk McKinley Saga Ends Before It Begins and a Midweek Mailbag