The Bengals could be without Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson against Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to get Geno Atkins back this Sunday against the Jaguars, but it doesn't sound like that's going to be the case.

The 32-year-old hasn't played at all this season due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp. He practiced in a limited capacity this week, but he's still a week away from returning.

"Don't expect Geno to play this weekend, but I'm still holding out hope," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "Time to make sure that everything's strong enough when we put him on the field that he can play his best when he's out there."

The Bengals' defense is going to be shorthanded on Sunday. Atkins is one of multiple players that probably won't suit up.

Mackensie Alexander isn't expected to play after suffering hamstring and rib injuries against the Eagles in Week 3. He's the Bengals' starting nickel corner. Look for the Bengals to elevate Torry McTyer from the practice squad. He could see reps in the slot, along with Tony Brown and LeShaun Sims.

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson is also considered doubtful. The third-rounder out of Wyoming had a breakout game last week against the Eagles, finishing with five tackles and an interception. He suffered a concussion and hasn't been cleared to practice.

The Bengals defense was already going to have its' hands full with a sneaky-good Jaguars' offense. Jacksonville may not have the biggest names, but Gardner Minshew, D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and James Robinson have performed well.

Sunday's game is going to be a tough one, even if Cincinnati is favored for the first time this year.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!