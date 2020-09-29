SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals are favored for the first time this season in home matchup against Jaguars

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of three NFL teams that have covered the spread in each of their first three games this season. If they do it on Sunday against Jacksonville, then they'll have their first win of 2020. 

The 0-2-1 Bengals are 3-point favorites in their matchup against the 1-2 Jaguars according to BetOnline.ag. It's the first time they've been favored in a game this year.

Cincinnati has been outscored by eight points total this season, which includes a 23-23 tie with Philadelphia in Week 3. The Jaguars are coming off of a 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. 

Jacksonville's defense is giving up 28 points-per-game. They only have three sacks total this season, which bodes well for the Bengals. Cincinnati has given up 14 sacks, which is the most in the NFL. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is either making an amazing play or getting hit. The Bengals offensive line is one of the worst units in the NFL. Something has to give on Sunday. Either Cincinnati will keep Burrow upright for the first time this season or Jacksonville will have a sack party. 

Even though he's been under constant pressure, Burrow is off to a great start. He has 91 completions, which is the most by a rookie in his first three NFL starts. 

The Bengals offense has yet to connect on many big plays. Their longest gain of the season was a 42-yard catch and run by Giovani Bernard last week against the Eagles.

If Burrow has more time on Sunday, then the offense might be able to produce some more explosive plays.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Earl Thomas' meeting with Texans on hold, door open for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

Earl Thomas' meeting with Houston Texans on hold, door appears to be open for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

Protecting Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

James Rapien

James Rapien

Watch: A good film breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense

A good film breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense

James Rapien

Joe Burrow continues to shine for Bengals

Joe Burrow continues to shine for Cincinnati Bengals

NicoleZembrodt

James Rapien

Boomer Esiason praises Joe Burrow: 'He is in rarefied air'

Boomer Esiason praises Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow: 'He is in rarefied air'

James Rapien

James Rapien

Steelers proceeding with game preparations as Titans suspend operations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Pittsburgh Steelers proceeding with game preparations as Tennessee Titans suspend operations due to positive COVID-19 tests

James Rapien

Bengals announce safety protocols for fans attending Sunday's game against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals announce safety protocols for fans attending Sunday's game against Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Three free agent offensive linemen the Bengals should consider signing

Three free agent offensive linemen the Cincinnati Bengals should consider signing

James Rapien

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 5

Recapping the Cincinnati Bengals' tie, their offensive line issues and so much more

James Rapien

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow by aggressively addressing their biggest weakness

The Cincinnati Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow by aggressively addressing their biggest weakness

James Rapien