Bengals are favored for the first time this season in home matchup against Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of three NFL teams that have covered the spread in each of their first three games this season. If they do it on Sunday against Jacksonville, then they'll have their first win of 2020.

The 0-2-1 Bengals are 3-point favorites in their matchup against the 1-2 Jaguars according to BetOnline.ag. It's the first time they've been favored in a game this year.

Cincinnati has been outscored by eight points total this season, which includes a 23-23 tie with Philadelphia in Week 3. The Jaguars are coming off of a 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Jacksonville's defense is giving up 28 points-per-game. They only have three sacks total this season, which bodes well for the Bengals. Cincinnati has given up 14 sacks, which is the most in the NFL.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is either making an amazing play or getting hit. The Bengals offensive line is one of the worst units in the NFL. Something has to give on Sunday. Either Cincinnati will keep Burrow upright for the first time this season or Jacksonville will have a sack party.

Even though he's been under constant pressure, Burrow is off to a great start. He has 91 completions, which is the most by a rookie in his first three NFL starts.

The Bengals offense has yet to connect on many big plays. Their longest gain of the season was a 42-yard catch and run by Giovani Bernard last week against the Eagles.

If Burrow has more time on Sunday, then the offense might be able to produce some more explosive plays.

