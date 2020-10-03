Stopping the Run Could Determine Winner of Bengals-Jaguars

The Bengals’ defense will be shorthanded in Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Friday that Geno Atkins (shoulder), Mike Daniels (elbow), and Logan Wilson (concussion) are out, while Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) is doubtful.

Atkins has yet to make his 2020 debut. He entered the season having played 96 consecutive games. His presence has been missed so far this season.

The defense ranks 31st in the NFL with 545 rushing yards allowed. They're giving up 181.7 yards per game. They also rank 31st in quarterback pressures with 17. The inability to disrupt the line of scrimmage and create havoc has resulted in only five sacks on the season—three of which have come from Carl Lawson.

Atkins is the only defensive tackle to record 550+ pressures from 2010-2019 according to Pro Football Focus. He has 577 over that span.

Daniels is expected miss significant time with his elbow injury. He was brought in to add depth to the defensive tackle room after the losses of Josh Tupou, who opted out due to COVID-19, and Ryan Glasgow who failed his physical.

Before signing with the team in August, Daniels had an 86.0 overall career grade from PFF. Although he hasn’t made a dent on the stat sheet with just two tackles, his presence has been felt. Daniels missed the team’s Week 2 matchup in Cleveland and the Bengals were shredded on the ground. They allowed 215 rushing yards in the 35-30 loss.

Cincinnati will likely activate a defensive tackle from the practice squad for the fourth consecutive game. Amani Bledsoe, Freedom Akinmoladun and Kahlil McKenzie have all gotten opportunities. Bledsoe is on the 53-man roster, which means McKenzie or Akinmoladun could be active against the Jaguars.

James Robinson could have another big day for the Jaguars. The rookie running back is rising in Jacksonville. He has 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Through Week 3, Robinson has ran for 11 first downs and is averaging 3.4 yards after contact per rush. He's responsible for 91% of the Jaguars rushing attempts.

Robinson is also a threat in the passing game. He has 10 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He broke seven tackles during those 10 plays and is averaging 13.5 yards after catch.

Logan Wilson would have been a huge factor in slowing down Robinson. The rookie linebacker has eight tackles, one pass defended, and one interception. Five of those tackles came last week against Philadelphia.

PFF gave Wilson a 83.9 grade for his performance against the Eagles. He was also the sixth-ranked coverage linebacker (out of 79) with a coverage grade of 82.1 .

Germaine Pratt finished right behind Wilson with an 81.9 coverage grade in Week 3. Pratt will be challenged by Robinson this week.

Mackensie Alexander could’ve played a role in slowing down this Jaguars' offense. Alexander isn't expected to play after suffering hamstring and rib injuries last week. He has 12 tackles and one tackle for loss this season. It would've been nice to have the sure-handed tackler on the field to help bring down Robinson.

DJ Chark Jr. returns to the lineup after missing Week 3 with chest and back injuries. After averaging nearly 30 points in the first two games, Jacksonville is looking to bounce back from a poor showing against Miami last week.

Expect Robinson to be the main point of attack in the Jaguars’ game plan in both the run and pass games this week. Containing him will be a key factor for the Bengals to walk away Sunday with their first win of the season.

