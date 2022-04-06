Skip to main content

Bengals Bringing in Virginia Safety Joey Blount For Pre-Draft Visit

Blount had an excellent Pro Day workout.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a visit scheduled with Virginia safety Joey Blount according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. 

Blount caught plenty of NFL attention has his Pro Day when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, posted a 38-inch vertical and a 127-inch broad jump. 

He had 86 tackles (five for loss), three interceptions and one sack last season. 

Blount has already met with the Steelers and is expected to workout for the Falcons. The Chargers also have a meeting scheduled with him. 

Blount is expected to be a late round pick after his stellar workout at Virginia's Pro Day. 

Scroll to Continue

Jun 12, 2008; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengal receivers (85) Chad Johnson is greeted by athletic trainer Paul Sparling after coming onto the practice field late during mini camp at the Bengals Practice Facility Cincinnati, OH. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Hire New Athletic Trainer For 2022 NFL Season

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (LB09) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Bolster Offensive Line and Defense in Latest NFL Mock Draft

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Offensive Line, Super Bowl
Podcast: Analyzing Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Needs Going Into 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien5 hours ago
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Nick Eubanks (47) runs after reception against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals Bolster Tight End Depth, Sign Nick Eubanks

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure (3) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals One of Multiple Teams Showing Interest in Nebraska Wide Receiver Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 5, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) is unable to reach a pass in the end zone as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends in the first quarter of an NFL Week 4 game, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Steelers lead 10-3 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 29 Monday Night Football
Plenty Of Veteran Options Available If Bengals Want To Sign Cornerback Before 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 5, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Insider Praises Zac Taylor for Delaying Start of Offseason Program

By James RapienApr 4, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Film Breakdown: Florida CB Kaiir Elam Has All the Traits Necessary to Succeed in the NFL

By Mike SantagataApr 4, 2022