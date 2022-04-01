Bengals Make Trade in Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in unfamiliar territory this offseason. They have the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following their run to Super Bowl LVI.
There's plenty of talk about them taking a corner or addressing their defensive line at No. 31, but a trade back is also a possibility and that's exactly what they do in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.
Cincinnati sends No. 31 to the Seahawks in exchange for pick No. 40 and pick No. 72. It would give the Bengals an extra third round pick to use (72nd) for moving down nine spots in the draft.
Ultimately, they take Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie with the 40th selection. He had 62 tackles (18 for loss) and 9.5 sacks last season. He also forced two fumbles, had two blocked kicks and was named First-Team All Big Ten.
Then, the Bengals circle back and take Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary with the 63rd overall pick.
McCreary could instantly come in and compete with Eli Apple for the starting job on the opposite side of Chidobe Awuzie.
They also have the 72nd pick, but the mock ended after two rounds.
Drafting Ebiketie and McCreary would address two needs on defense, plus it would give Cincinnati two third round picks in this scenario.
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was picked 29th overall, but Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was still on the board for the Bengals at 31 before they made the trade with the Seahawks.
Check out the entire mock draft here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
