Need For Speed: John Ross Should Be Active for Bengals

CINCINNATI — He doesn't give his full effort on every play. He drops the football. He's inconsistent. He doesn't have any confidence.

The chances are you've heard or said one [or all] of those things about Bengals wide receiver John Ross over the past three and a half years.

When Cincinnati selected the speedy wide receiver out of Washington with the ninth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they were hoping he could help resurrect an offense that desperately needed another playmaker following Marvin Jones' departure a year prior.

Ross has shown flashes in the pros, but he hasn't come close to what the Bengals were expecting when they picked him.

Despite his past struggles, the Bengals have no choice but to turn to him again.

Ross has been inactive for three-straight games. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 3-4. He didn't travel with the team last week because he was suffering from an illness (not COVID).

That streak should end this Sunday against the Colts. In fact, Ross should be active for the final 11 games of the season.

This Bengals offense cannot produce big plays. They've struggled to do so all season. They don't have any speed on the outside and defenses have adjusted to their dink-and-dunk style.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has to methodically move the ball down the field if the offense is going to score. Having a big play or two mixed in would make things easier on the 23-year-old.

That doesn't mean Ross is going to make every single one of those plays, but his speed needs to be accounted for. Opposing defenses will have to game plan for it.

His presence gives the Bengals the option of taking a shot or two over the top, which should open things up for Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and yes, even A.J. Green.

Ross adds an element that Auden Tate, Mike Thomas and Alex Erickson don't bring to the table. He doesn't have to play 90% of the snaps, but his speed and quickness is rare.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor should get creative with how he uses the 24-year-old speedster. Hand the ball to him on a reverse, move him around the formation and throw it deep to him once or twice per game.

He may not catch every single one of them, but that's part of football. Ask the Texans if they should stop throwing the ball to Will Fuller, who like Ross, has had his fair share of drops.

A bad play or missed opportunity isn't the end of the world. We've seen Drew Sample, Higgins, Thomas and others make mistakes or have drops this season. They continue to get significant playing time.

Ross isn't going to be perfect. He has his flaws. There's no reason anyone should expect him to be consistent because he's been anything but that over the past few years.

Despite his shortcomings, Ross could be the key to maximizing an offense led by a rookie quarterback. Burrow desperately needs his receivers to get open more consistently.

The Chargers gave Ross eight yards of cushion in Week 1 according to Next Gen Stats, which is the average distance between him and the closest defender at the start of the snap.

That's more space than Tyreek Hill or Marquise Brown were given off the line. If the Colts do that, then Burrow should throw him a screen or two early in the game. That's an easy five yard gain (minimum).

Ross' speed, quickness and route running ability can make things easier on everyone involved—except for opposing defenses.

"We are going to need him at some point in time," Tyler Boyd said in September. "His number is going to get called again."

Ross' time is now. Taylor and the Bengals need to activate "Mr. 4.22" on Sunday.

