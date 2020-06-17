AllBengals
Cincinnati Bengals make Juneteenth a paid holiday

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have made Juneteenth a paid holiday, the team confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Wednesday afternoon. 

All employees are off and the team facility will be closed on Friday, June 19 in observance of the holiday. 

The news was first reported by Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. 

The NFL announced last week that its office will be closed on Friday in observation of the holiday. 

Juneteenth is a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. 

"The effort to advance equality endures," the Bengals said in a statement earlier this month. "Progress is needed and progress requires action. These are not just words. The Bengals have acted on these principles throughout the Club's history and will continue to act on them."

The organization committed $250,000 to community initiatives in a push for equality in America. 

Since then, players and coaches have held team meetings to discuss racial inequality and social injustice. 

Recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday is another step toward their goal. 

On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger made the announcement that enslaved African Americans were free in Galveston, Texas. 

Juneteenth took place over two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. 

There are plenty of people that believe Junteenth should be a national holiday. Nearly every state has an annual celebration. More and more companies — not just professional sports teams — recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. 

The Steelers, Broncos, Redskins, Jaguars and Giants are some of the other NFL teams that are closing their offices for the holiday. 

