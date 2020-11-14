SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Activate Sam Hubbard, Place Darius Phillips and John Ross on Injured Reserve

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated defensive end Sam Hubbard from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. 

The 25-year-old will start on Sunday against the Steelers. He missed the past three games due to an elbow injury he suffered against the Ravens in Week 5. 

"I've spent a lot of time these past few weeks making sure I got my strength back fully and doing as much rehabbing as I can," Hubbard said this week. "I feel strong playing the run and rushing the passer, now it's just a matter of getting your technique back down and getting in game shape. I think all those things play a factor; trusting it when you are in the heat of battle. That just comes with time and reps and that's what I'm doing this week in practice."

Hubbard has 23 tackles and one sack this season. 

Injured Reserve

The Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve. The third-year player suffered a groin injury against the Titans in Week 8. He's appeared in all eight of the Bengals' games this season. He has 17 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. 

Cincinnati also placed wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve. He suffered a foot injury on Thursday in practice while playing cornerback. The Bengals were so shorthanded at corner due to injuries and COVID-19, that they asked the former first-rounder to switch positions. 

Phillips and Ross will be out for a minimum of three weeks.

READ MORE: Bengals at Steelers—Three Keys and a Prediction

READ MORE: John Ross Injures Foot While Playing Cornerback

Moves For Sunday

The Bengals elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Steelers. 

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan and cornerback Jalen Davis are classified as standard elevations. Davis joins William Jackson III, Mackenzie Alexander and Tony Brown as the only healthy cornerbacks in the Bengals' secondary. 

Guard Quinton Spain and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie are COVID-19 replacements. 

All four players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sunday Spotlight: Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Steelers' Passing Attack

Cincinnati Bengals' Banged up Secondary Faces Dynamic Pittsburgh Steelers' Attack

Russ Heltman

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Bengals in Practice

John Ross Suffered Foot Injury Playing Cornerback For Cincinnati Bengals in Practice

James Rapien

The Gio Factor: How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Bengals

How Giovani Bernard Can Turn the Tide For the Cincinnati Bengals Against The Pittsburgh Steelers

NicoleZembrodt

Bengals at Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Bob Bicknell Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Steelers

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Bengals Will Be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Shorthanded Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Podcast: How the Bengals' Offense Can Put Up Points Against the Steelers and a Look at How Injuries Could Impact Sunday's Game

How the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense Can Put Up Points Against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Look at How Injuries Could Impact Sunday's Game

James Rapien

Geno Atkins Won't Play on Sunday Against the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals star Geno Atkins Won't Play on Sunday Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Elise Jesse

Podcast: Injuries Piling up For Bengals, plus a Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against the Steelers

Injuries Piling up For Cincinnati Bengals, plus a Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Steelers and Ravens Players Respond to Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Players Respond to Cincinnati Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

James Rapien

by

ihaase