CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated defensive end Sam Hubbard from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old will start on Sunday against the Steelers. He missed the past three games due to an elbow injury he suffered against the Ravens in Week 5.

"I've spent a lot of time these past few weeks making sure I got my strength back fully and doing as much rehabbing as I can," Hubbard said this week. "I feel strong playing the run and rushing the passer, now it's just a matter of getting your technique back down and getting in game shape. I think all those things play a factor; trusting it when you are in the heat of battle. That just comes with time and reps and that's what I'm doing this week in practice."

Hubbard has 23 tackles and one sack this season.

Injured Reserve

The Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve. The third-year player suffered a groin injury against the Titans in Week 8. He's appeared in all eight of the Bengals' games this season. He has 17 tackles, one interception and five passes defended.

Cincinnati also placed wide receiver John Ross on injured reserve. He suffered a foot injury on Thursday in practice while playing cornerback. The Bengals were so shorthanded at corner due to injuries and COVID-19, that they asked the former first-rounder to switch positions.

Phillips and Ross will be out for a minimum of three weeks.

Moves For Sunday

The Bengals elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan and cornerback Jalen Davis are classified as standard elevations. Davis joins William Jackson III, Mackenzie Alexander and Tony Brown as the only healthy cornerbacks in the Bengals' secondary.

Guard Quinton Spain and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie are COVID-19 replacements.

All four players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

