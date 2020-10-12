Podcast: Failing to Protect Burrow, Green's Future and Injuries Taking Their Toll

CINCINNATI — Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' inability to protect Joe Burrow in their 27-3 loss to the Ravens. We also talk about A.J. Green's future in Cincinnati and the significance of DJ Reader's potentially season-ending quad injury.

