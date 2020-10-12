SI.com
Podcast: Failing to Protect Burrow, Green's Future and Injuries Taking Their Toll

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' inability to protect Joe Burrow in their 27-3 loss to the Ravens. We also talk about A.J. Green's future in Cincinnati and the significance of DJ Reader's potentially season-ending quad injury. 

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to the Bengals Brawl Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

