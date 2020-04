I joined Chris Plank and Arnie Spanier on Fox Sports Radio to discuss all things Bengals. We talked about the No. 1 pick and if the Bengals are sold on Joe Burrow? Plus they asked about Zac Taylor's performance in year one, Andy Dalton's future, if Mike Brown is still making the roster decisions and so much more.

The interview starts at the 46:00 minute mark in the link below.