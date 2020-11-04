SI.com
Podcast: An Uneventful Trade Deadline for the Bengals, Plus a Special Guest and the Weekly Mailbag

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to stand pat at the trade deadline. We're also joined by Commissioner Yas to talk about her Bengals fandom and we answer your questions in our weekly mailbag. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

