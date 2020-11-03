The Bengals Kept John Ross, Now It's Time to Use Him

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't make a move prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

They weren't alone. Most teams sat on their hands due to the uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap or the inability to agree on draft pick compensation for a player.

There were rumblings about wide receiver John Ross being dealt to a team like the Packers, 49ers or Patriots, but the Bengals held onto the former ninth overall pick.

Ross, 24, has only been active in three games this season. He had two receptions for 17 yards in Week 1. He hasn't caught a pass since.

Ross made it clear he was unhappy about his role and wanted to be traded, but the Bengals didn't grant his request.

"We’ve always been up front and honest with those guys. [We] Expect him to show up and do his job," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the possibility of Ross sticking around past the trade deadline. "I’ve always liked John and had a good relationship with him. That’s the expectation.”

What's Next?

The Bengals could continue to make Ross a healthy scratch. He would practice and maybe help out on scout team, but that doesn't benefit him or the team.

Instead of letting him rot on the sidelines, Taylor and the Bengals could use him.

Ross has unique ability and there's no denying that his speed is something that no other wide receiver on the roster possesses.

He doesn't have to play 35 snaps per game, but there's value in putting him on the field as a decoy. They could give him an occasional slant, screen or reverse. They could even try using him on special teams. He was working with the specialists during practice last week.

There's no reason to keep Ross on the roster as a designated injury replacement.

He's only been targeted seven times this season.

Ross can help this offense stretch the field. His speed and playmaking ability has to be accounted for by opposing defenses.

Some will ask about his confidence, but he sounded confident on Friday when he confirmed his trade request.

"It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade," Ross tweeted. "Trade me if this how y’all [the Bengals] feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when you're not actually participating in it. Believe me, it's not football that I don’t like."

The first four wide receiver spots are already decided. A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Auden Tate are going to get plenty of reps.

Ross won't get in the way of that pass-catching quartet of receivers. He can compliment them.

Put Ross on the field for 10-15 snaps per week, including special teams. Send him in motion, hand the ball off to him occasionally and use him in a creative way.

Who's Out?

Does Mike Thomas have to be active every week? He didn't play a special teams snap against the Titans and was on the field for six plays on offense.

Thomas is a fine player, but he doesn't bring the speed element that Ross can bring to the field.

Proving Himself

This isn't all on the coaching staff. The 24-year-old needs to do his part too. Ross can sulk and feel sorry for himself after the deadline or he can go to practice hungry and prove he deserves a more opportunities.

If Ross beats up on the Bengals' secondary a few times in practice, then maybe offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Taylor and the rest of the coaches will take notice.

There was no reason to keep Ross past the trade deadline. The Bengals should've sent him elsewhere. They didn't. Now that they got him, they might as well use him.

Some will say the Bengals didn't have a trade partner, but that's hard to believe. Ross showed flashes of potential last year. He led the team in touchdown receptions in 2018. Health has been a big issue, but he hasn't gotten a real chance this season.

That needs to change in the Bengals' final eight games.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!