Bengals announce 2020 preseason schedule

James Rapien

The Bengals' 2020 schedule was announced last week, but the dates and times of their preseason slate hadn't been determined. 

They announced the entire preseason schedule on Thursday afternoon. View the entire schedule, including all 16 regular season games below. 

Preseason

Aug. 15 — at Kansas City 8:15 p.m. (Bengals Preseason TV Network)

Aug. 21 — Minnesota 7:00 p.m. (Bengals Preseason TV Network)

Aug. 28 — at Atlanta 8:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 3 — Indianapolis 7:00 p.m. (Bengals Preseason TV Network)

Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 13 — Los Angeles Chargers - 04:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thu) — at Cleveland Browns - 8:20 (NFL Network)

Week 3: Sept. 27 — at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Oct. 4 — Jacksonville Jaguars - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Oct. 11 — at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Oct. 18 — at Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 7: Oct. 25 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Nov. 1 — Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 15 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Nov. 22 — at Washington Redskins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 12: Nov. 29 — New York Giants - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: Dec. 6 — at Miami Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Dec. 13 — Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Mon) — Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: Dec. 27 — at Houston Texans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Jan. 3 — Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

