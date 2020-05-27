Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

The Bengals made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason, but not many expect that to lead to success on the field.

Their over/under win total is set at 5.5 wins and they're only favored in one game this season.

ESPN is the latest to reveal predictions for the 2020 season. They did so using their Football Power Index (FPI).

Here's how they describe their system for making predictions for all 32 NFL Teams:

"FPI is our prediction model for the NFL. Preseason ratings are based on each team's Las Vegas win total; last season's performance on offense, defense and special teams; the number of returning starters; coaching staff changes; and starting and backup quarterbacks."

The Bengals were ranked 30th on this list and are projected to win 5.6 games according to FPI. ESPN gives them an eight percent chance to make the playoffs in 2020.

None of those numbers are shocking when so much of the prediction model involves last season's performance on offense, defense and special teams.

The Bengals' defense looks much different than it did six months ago. They've added at least five new starters, including D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell.

Their offense should get a boost with A.J. Green and John Ross finally healthy. They also drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

The Bengals were only ahead of the Redskins and the Jaguars in the rankings. Cincinnati also has a better chance to make the playoffs than Carolina (7%), despite having the same number of projected wins (5.6).

The Ravens were second in the rankings, behind the Chiefs. They're projected to win 11 games and have a 92 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Steelers are 12th, as they're projected to win 8.8 games with a 58 percent chance at the playoffs.

The Browns were third in the AFC North and 19th in the rankings. They're projected to win 8.2 games and have a 46 percent chance of making the playoffs.