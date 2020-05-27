AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals projected to have third fewest wins in 2020 according to Football Power Index

James Rapien

The Bengals made plenty of changes to their roster this offseason, but not many expect that to lead to success on the field. 

Their over/under win total is set at 5.5 wins and they're only favored in one game this season.

ESPN is the latest to reveal predictions for the 2020 season. They did so using their Football Power Index (FPI). 

Here's how they describe their system for making predictions for all 32 NFL Teams:

"FPI is our prediction model for the NFL. Preseason ratings are based on each team's Las Vegas win total; last season's performance on offense, defense and special teams; the number of returning starters; coaching staff changes; and starting and backup quarterbacks."

The Bengals were ranked 30th on this list and are projected to win 5.6 games according to FPI. ESPN gives them an eight percent chance to make the playoffs in 2020. 

None of those numbers are shocking when so much of the prediction model involves last season's performance on offense, defense and special teams. 

The Bengals' defense looks much different than it did six months ago. They've added at least five new starters, including D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes and Vonn Bell. 

Their offense should get a boost with A.J. Green and John Ross finally healthy. They also drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. 

The Bengals were only ahead of the Redskins and the Jaguars in the rankings. Cincinnati also has a better chance to make the playoffs than Carolina (7%), despite having the same number of projected wins (5.6). 

The Ravens were second in the rankings, behind the Chiefs. They're projected to win 11 games and have a 92 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Steelers are 12th, as they're projected to win 8.8 games with a 58 percent chance at the playoffs. 

The Browns were third in the AFC North and 19th in the rankings. They're projected to win 8.2 games and have a 46 percent chance of making the playoffs.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: The ultimate Auden Tate highlight reel

A closer look at Auden Tate's best highlights from high school, college and the NFL

James Rapien

Podcast: The latest on the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's comments on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the next phase of the NFL's reopening, Vonn Bell's praise for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' culture

James Rapien

Tyler Boyd named Bengals most underappreciated player

Tyler Boyd was named the Bengals most underappreciated player

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Carson Palmer offers Joe Burrow advice, believes he can help change Bengals' culture

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can succeed in Cincinnati

James Rapien

by

KyleZombi

Colin Cowherd says Joe Burrow is "going to get mauled this year"

The Bengals have their fair share of doubters entering the 2020 season

James Rapien

by

Mstngjack

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor a long shot to win AP Coach of the Year

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is tied for the third-lowest odds to win AP Coach of the Year

James Rapien

Report: NFL coaches could return to facilities next week, in-person minicamp still possible

NFL coaches could be back at team facilities next week with players to follow

James Rapien

Joe Burrow 'checks all the boxes' and is as 'prepared as anyone' to have success with the Bengals

Solomon Wilcots believes Joe Burrow is a sure-fire franchise quarterback

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap, Trae Waynes named to PFF's All-Clutch Team

Bengals defensive players Carlos Dunlap and Trae Waynes were named to Pro Football Focus' All-Clutch Team

James Rapien

Ken Anderson believes Joe Burrow and the Bengals are a 'perfect match'

Bengals legend Ken Anderson believes Joe Burrow and the Bengals are the perfect match

James Rapien