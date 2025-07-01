Bengals QB Joe Burrow Elite Under Pressure: The Numbers and Videos Prove It
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow always had a reputation for being cool under pressure, hence his Joe Brrr nickname.
Burrow’s combination of stoicism and success isn’t just perception. It can be quantified by numbers.
Brett Kollmann, the creator of All 32, recently had an interesting post comparing quarterback’s passer ratings when pressured and not pressured.
He notes that Burrow’s rating only dips from 104.9 to 95.1 when pressured, which is miniscule compared to other top quarterbacks in the league.
Last year’s AFC Championship Game quarterbacks, for instance, had huge drops – Buffalo’s Josh Allen dripped 38.1, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes fell 38.4.
Pressure can be subjective, and Kollmann didn’t specify which metric he used.
In order to find some of Burrow’s most memorable plays under pressure, we’ll use Pro Football Focus’ metric, which goes back to 2019, so that covers the entirety of Burrow’s career.
In 2024, 15 of Burrow’s 43 touchdown passes came while under pressure.
Lamar Jackson was second with 14, while Sam Darnold (13), Josh Allen (11), Patrick Mahomes (11), Jayden Daniels (11) and Brock Purdy (10) also hit double figures.
Only two quarterbacks have thrown more than 15 TD passes in a season while under pressure:
Allen has done it three times (18 in 2023 and 2021 and 16 in 2020), while Mahomes had 16 in 2022.
Of Burrow’s 15 TD passes under pressure, 12 came in the second of the season.
He had two in Week 3 against Washington and one in Week 5 in the home game against Baltimore. He wouldn’t throw another one until Week 9 against the Raiders, when he tossed four.
Only three other players have had four under-pressure TDs in a game since 2019.
Allen did it twice (2021 vs. Washington, 2020 vs. Miami), Russell Wilson (2020 vs. New England) and Aaron Rodgers (2024 vs. Miami).
While it would be fun to rank Burrow’s top 5 under-pressure TDs in 2024, it also would be really hard.
So here are seven of them in no particular order.
You can decide which was your favorite while you wait for Netflix to drop Season 2 of 'Quarterback,' starring Burrow.
Superman vs. Browns:
Mike Gesicki’s first TD with the Bengals vs. Raiders:
Bomb to Ja'Marr Chase vs Ravens:
Franchise record-tying TD against Titans:
The 9.013-second time to throw against the Titans:
Rollout throw across body to Sample vs. Raiders:
Fourth quarter game-tying TD to Chase against Chargers. Watch the play here.