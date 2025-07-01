Bengals QB Joe Burrow Elite Under Pressure: The Numbers and Videos Prove It

Joe Burrow's passer rating when not pressured (104.9) only dips by 9.8 points when he actually *is* pressured (down to 95.1)



Here's how big the dips are for some notable others:



Josh Allen 109.3 → 71.2 (down 38.1)

Lamar Jackson 127.5 → 92.7 (down 34.8)

Jared Goff 121.6 →…