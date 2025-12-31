Joe Burrow Wins Weekly NFL Award Following Week 17 Showcase Against Arizona

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow added his second consecutive FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week award on Wednesday. The Bengals' franchise player completed 24 of 31 pass attempts (77.4 percent) for 305 yards and two touchdowns with a 129.1 passer rating in the 37-14 destruction against the Cardinals.

He has been on a tear over the last two weeks with six touchdowns and no interceptions after tossing two picks in the Baltimore shutout.

The star is playing the same way he always tries to this weekend against Myles Garrett and the Browns. There is little worry about Garrett's chance to break the NFL's single-season sack record.

He is one sack from history.

“There’s going to be situations where a sack is the best of the bad outcomes of that play, and maybe I take one," Burrow said today. "And there’s going to be other situations where I’m about to get sacked, and I need to throw it away in that situation. Such a situational game that I don’t think you can go in thinking one way or the other. Every play is so different.”

Burrow has been sacked a whopping 30 times in nine career outings against Cleveland. A lot of those have come from Garrett.

“He’s more athletic than everybody else on the field — bigger, stronger than everybody else,” Burrow said. “He has a mindset that he’s not too high or too low at any point, which is pretty unique for a defensive lineman. I think he’sprobably got a unique mindset as far as that position goes. But it’s one that you can appreciate.

“He’s a guy that I’ve kind of gotten to know over the years, and I like him as a person. He takes his job very seriously and is a guy I have a lot of respect for.”

Burrow will try to avoid him on Sunday to close the 2025 season at 1 p.m. ET.

