Bengals Promote Morgan and Henderson, Elevate McKenzie for Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 

They signed wide receiver Stanley Morgan and safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad. 

Both players have appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season as standard elevations from the practice squad. 

Morgan is a second-year player. He signed with the Bengals as a college free agent out of the University of Nebraska in 2019. He has two special teams tackles this season.

Henderson also signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in 2019. The University of Hawaii alum had one tackle in four games as a rookie.

READ MORE: Bengals vs Cowboys: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Game

READ MORE: Marvin Lewis Could Make NFL Return in January

The Bengals have 53 players on their roster following the additions of Morgan and Henderson. 

The team also elevated defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Dallas. He's a COVID-19 replacement and will revert back to the practice squad on Monday. 

McKenzie has three tackles in five games this season.

The Bengals are hoping to snap their four game losing streak on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Cowboys have lost six of seven, including two in a row. 

Dallas is favored by 3.5 points, but Cincinnati is talented enough to pull off the upset.

 The loser of Sunday's game will be in the driver's seat for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

