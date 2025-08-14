Bengals Should Address Biggest Need by Signing Free Agent to Help Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should sign Shaq Mason.
The two-time Super Bowl Champion was released by the Texans in March. He'll be 32-years-old on August 28, but would also give Cincinnati a proven right guard.
Mason would be familiar with the guy he'd be playing next to in Cincinnati. He was teammates with Ted Karras in New England.
"We've [the offensive line] got to be better too," Karras said on Wednesday after practice. "That's on us... But today the D kicked our ass."
It's no secret that the Bengals' offensive front has struggled in recent seasons—especially at guard.
Mason would give the Bengals a proven starter at right guard and would help balance out an offensive line that desperately needs to protect Joe Burrow this season.
If the Bengals did make a run at Mason, it would put him in a familiar spot.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded for Shaq Mason after Alex Cappa left for Cincinnati in free agency in 2022. The Bengals could follow that blueprint and replace Cappa with Mason this offseason.
Adding a proven veteran at right guard made a ton of sense for the Bengals this offseason. They signed Lucas Patrick, who is a capable backup, but realistically projects to be a below average starter.
Mason would be an upgrade on the Bengals' offensive front and is the exact type of veteran they should be targeting in free agency. Mason is a Super Bowl Champion. He has experience blocking for Tom Brady in some of the biggest moments.
The Bengals haven't adequately addressed the guard position since releasing Cappa prior to the start of free agency.
They needed to add two starting-level guards this offseason. They might've added one with third round pick Dylan Fairchild.
They could've signed Kevin Zeitler in free agency. They could've taken Tate Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Instead, they added Patrick and drafted Fairchild. They're hoping new offensive line coach Scott Peters can get more out of Cody Ford and Cordell Volson. And maybe he will. But it's silly to ignore the elephant in the room.
Guard is the Bengals' biggest need. The 2025 regular season begins in 24 days. It will continue to be a topic until they fix it.
Check out Mason's career grades according to Pro Football Focus below:
