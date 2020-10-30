John Ross Confirms Trade Request: 'I Know I Can Be Productive'

CINCINNATI — John Ross is listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Titans due to an illness. It's something he's been dealing with for the past few weeks.

It sounds like he's sick of being on the sidelines.

The former first-round pick has only appeared in three games this season. He has two receptions for 17 yards.

Ross reportedly asked the Bengals to trade him a few weeks ago after he was a healthy scratch for multiple games.

The 24-year-old went to social media on Friday. Not only did he confirm the trade request, but he said he was "eager" to get back on the field.

"It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade," Ross tweeted. "Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when you're not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that I don’t like."

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

READ MORE: Geno Atkins 'Isn't Available' Ahead of Trade Deadline

READ MORE: An Open Letter To Carlos Dunlap

Ross was responding to a report from Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch.

"The Bengals don't view him (Ross) as a top seven wide receiver at all," Rauch tweeted. "He doesn't say much. Doesn't show any confidence and has been left behind others in work ethic and preparation. One source told me the staff isn't even sure he likes football."

Rauch deleted the tweet, but not before Ross responded with a message to the rest of the NFL ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He wants to play and he thinks he can help a team in the second half of the season.

The Bengals drafted Ross with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's dealt with injuries for most of his career. He led the team with seven receiving touchdowns in 2018 and posted back-to-back 100-yard games at the start of the 2019 season.

The Bengals already made one trade this week. Will they make another?

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!