AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals boost depth by signing quarterback Brandon Allen and kicker Tristan Vizcaino

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed quarterback Brandon Allen and kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Saturday. 

Allen, a fourth-year player, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. He also spent two seasons with the Rams when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in Los Angeles, before signing with the Broncos last offseason. 

He made three starts for Denver in 2019, posting a 1-2 record. He completed 39-of-84 passes (46 percent), finishing with 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Allen will compete with Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala for a roster spot.

The Bengals are familiar with Vizcaino, who was on the 90-man roster during training camp last season. He appeared in all four preseason games for Cincinnati. He made four of seven field goal attempts and converted all three of his PATs. 

The Bengals waived him before the start of the 2019 season. He had a brief stint with the Cowboys earlier this offseason before Dallas waived him in April.  

Both of these signings give the Bengals depth in key areas. Every NFL team has to adjust their plan due to COVID-19. 

Allen gives Cincinnati another option at quarterback if one or two of their signal-callers test positive for coronavirus and can't play. Having three quarterbacks on the roster and one on the 16-man practice squad makes a lot of sense. 

Vizcaino has the ability to both punt and kick. That's a perfect insurance policy for Kevin Huber and Randy Bullock. If either player were to go down with an injury or contract COVID-19, they could promote Vizcaino from the practice squad. 

Don't be shocked if both of these signings stick around after training camp. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

James Rapien

by

ProudBlackVet69-77

Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen are expecting their second child

Cincinnati Bengals star Geno Atkins and his wife are expecting their second child

James Rapien

T.J. Houshmandzadeh on John Ross: The only guy that 'can do what he does is Tyreek Hill'

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Housmandzadeh is still a John Ross believer

James Rapien

Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill expected to sign with Raiders

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill expected to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

James Rapien

WATCH: Bengals QB Joe Burrow discusses rookie contract, training camp and more

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow discusses his rookie contract, training camp and more

James Rapien

Joe Burrow has thrown passes to Tee Higgins, Auden Tate and Drew Sample

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown passes to Tee Higgins, Auden Tate and Drew Sample

James Rapien

Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

James Rapien

It's official: Joe Burrow signs $36.1 million contract with Bengals

It's official: Joe Burrow signs $36.1 million contract with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals place OT Isaiah Prince on opt out list, DT Josh Tupou expected to follow

Cincinnati Bengals place OT Isaiah Prince on opt out list, DT Josh Tupou expected to follow

James Rapien

Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed because of COVID-19

Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed because of COVID-19

James Rapien