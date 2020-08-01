Bengals boost depth by signing quarterback Brandon Allen and kicker Tristan Vizcaino

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed quarterback Brandon Allen and kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Saturday.

Allen, a fourth-year player, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft. He also spent two seasons with the Rams when Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was in Los Angeles, before signing with the Broncos last offseason.

He made three starts for Denver in 2019, posting a 1-2 record. He completed 39-of-84 passes (46 percent), finishing with 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Allen will compete with Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala for a roster spot.

The Bengals are familiar with Vizcaino, who was on the 90-man roster during training camp last season. He appeared in all four preseason games for Cincinnati. He made four of seven field goal attempts and converted all three of his PATs.

The Bengals waived him before the start of the 2019 season. He had a brief stint with the Cowboys earlier this offseason before Dallas waived him in April.

Both of these signings give the Bengals depth in key areas. Every NFL team has to adjust their plan due to COVID-19.

Allen gives Cincinnati another option at quarterback if one or two of their signal-callers test positive for coronavirus and can't play. Having three quarterbacks on the roster and one on the 16-man practice squad makes a lot of sense.

Vizcaino has the ability to both punt and kick. That's a perfect insurance policy for Kevin Huber and Randy Bullock. If either player were to go down with an injury or contract COVID-19, they could promote Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Don't be shocked if both of these signings stick around after training camp.