Cincinnati Bengals expected to sign quarterback Brandon Allen

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to sign veteran quarterback Brandon Allen this weekend according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old was taken by the Jaguars in the sixth-round (201st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He completed 46.4 percent of his passes in three starts for the Broncos last season, finishing with 515 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Denver posted a 1-2 record with Allen under center.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is familiar with his new quarterback. They worked together in Los Angeles for two seasons (2017-18).

The deal is pending a physical, which is expected to be conducted by the Bengals' medical staff in the coming days. The team has to wait until Allen tests negative for COVID-19 [multiple times] before they can let him into Paul Brown Stadium for the physical.

This signing makes sense for a few reasons. The Bengals know a player can test positive for COVID-19 at a moments notice. What if two quarterbacks test positive for the virus on the Wednesday before a game?

Instead of doing a scramble drill and signing a free agent signal-caller, they could simply promote him from the practice squad.

Allen will compete for a roster spot with second-year players Jake Dolegala and Ryan Finley.

Under the new CBA, the Bengals could place any of the three on the practice squad, but Dolegala would probably make the most sense.

Finley made three starts for the Bengals last season. Taylor has voiced his confidence in the NC State product.

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squad, which is four more than normal due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

The Bengals know nothing is guaranteed in 2020. They appear to be taking the necessary precautions to ensure that they're prepared for whatever comes their way this season.