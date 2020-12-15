NewsAll Bengals+
Kicking Battle: Bengals Sticking With Austin Seibert in Week 15 Against Steelers

Austin Seibert will kick for the Bengals on Monday Night Football
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will give Austin Seibert a second chance to kick for them on in Week 15 against the Steelers 

Seibert took Randy Bullock's spot in the starting lineup in Sunday's 30-7 loss to Dallas. He only attempted one extra point—it hit the upright and bounced through. 

"Austin will get a second shot. He just had the one extra point," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. 

Bullock has struggled in recent weeks. He's missed three of his last five field goal attempts in his last three games, which led to him being benched on Sunday. 

"We need to make some of those kicks," Taylor said when asked about the decision to bench Bullock.

The 30-year-old has made 90-of-106 (84.9%) field goal attempts in 62 regular season games with the Bengals. Cincinnati signed Bullock at the end of the 2016 season. 

The Bengals claimed Seibert after the Browns released him in Week 2. Cleveland selected him in the fifth-round (170th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Seibert made 25-of-30 (83.3%) field goal attempts in 17 games with the Browns. They released him after he missed a 41-yard attempt and an extra point in Week 1 against the Ravens. 

Seibert might not be the answer at kicker, but the coaching staff is clearly searching for answers.

They also benched second-year guard Michael Jordan on Sunday. He was a healthy inactive for the first time this season. 

The Bengals will have an extra day to prepare for the Steelers. They host Pittsburgh on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. 

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the point after in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
