Bengals Shakeup Starting Lineup Against Cowboys

Here are the Bengals' inactives for Sunday's game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Cowboys.



Head coach Zac Taylor made a few changes to the starting lineup in hopes of turning the tide.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock is inactive for Sunday's game. He's missed three of his last five field goal attempts.

Austin Seibert will kick for Cincinnati. The Bengals claimed Seibert in Week 2 after he was released by the Browns.

Second-year guard Michael Jordan is also inactive, which means Xavier Su'a-Filo will start in his place. Look for Quinton Spain to get the nod at right guard.

It's homecoming for Andy Dalton, who spent the first nine years of his career in Cincinnati. The Bengals selected him in the second-round (35th pick) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Dalton posted a 70-61-2 record in 133 regular season starts. The Bengals released him in April after drafting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. He underwent successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Brandon Allen replaced Burrow in the Bengals' starting lineup. He'll make his third-straight start against the Cowboys.

Guard Keaton Sutherland, center B.J. Finney and safety Brandon Wilson are also inactive for Sunday's game.

The Bengals signed safety Trayvon Henderson to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He'll likely help out on special teams with Wilson out with a hamstring injury.

Safety Shawn Williams is also suspended for Sunday's game.

Draft Impact

The loser of Sunday's game will be in the driver's seat for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati is 2-9-1 on the year, just a half game in front of Dallas (3-9) for the third selection.

If the Bengals win on Sunday, then they could drop anywhere from fourth to sixth in the 2021 NFL Draft order. If they lose, then it would go a long way toward securing the No. 3 pick.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!