Analyst believes Bengals could have the most 'surprisingly explosive' offense this season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals believe they're in position to rebound after going 2-14 last season.

They completely remade one of the NFL's worst defenses and key pieces like A.J. Green, John Ross and Jonah Williams are fully healthy. They also drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager is the latest to praise Cincinnati. He thinks the Bengals are going to be 'surprisingly explosive' this season.

"I know everyone's rolling their eyes. A.J. Green didn't play a game last year," Schrager said Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "They didn't have anyone named Tee Higgins on the outside. Joe Mixon was running behind an injured offensive line. Their first-round pick, Jonah Williams, was not on the field. He's back this year. And oh yeah, they get Joe Burrow. I know everyone's gonna think it's gonna take two or three years for this team, but they get so much talent back on the field. And so much new, young talent that they didn't have last year. And I think they could be surprisingly offensive. I also like Zac Taylor. I think he did a lot of things well last year despite them having just a 2-14 season. The offense put up points, and that was with a lot of skill position players that were not as good as the ones you're gonna see this year. A.J. Green's an All-Pro. I love Higgins. I love Burrow. And I think the running game gets even better with an enhanced offensive line."

The Bengals play in arguably the best division in the NFL, but they're also much more talented than they were a year ago. If the offensive line can keep Burrow upright, the Bengals may finish with one of the leagues better offenses.