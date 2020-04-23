AllBengals
The Bengals are picking Joe Burrow, "no chance" they trade the No. 1 pick

James Rapien

The Bengals have made up their minds and are going to take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but that hasn’t stopped teams from trying to move up to get the LSU signal-caller.

Mike Florio of Pro Football talk is reporting that the Dolphins are trying to obtain the No. 3 selection from the Lions. Miami’s plan is to offer Cincinnati both the No. 3 and the No. 5 picks in a blockbuster deal for the top selection.

Despite the Dolphins’ eagerness to move up, there is “no chance” the Bengals trade the No. 1 pick according to league sources. 

This just confirms what so many people have thought and reported over the past few weeks. The Bengals have already told Burrow they're taking him with the top selection according to Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19 Now.

Cincinnati has been locked in on Burrow since January. He confirmed all of their beliefs in a meeting with owner Mike Brown, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin and members of the coaching staff, including head coach Zac Taylor at the NFL Combine.

“I don't like the process of how we got here, but now that we're here, it's a good position to be in because nothing can alter who you want to go get,” Taylor said earlier this week when asked about having the No. 1 pick. “If you want to get him, you go get him. And it's somebody that you believe is going to be with your franchise for a long time, so we put a lot of work into it. We know we're going to get it right. And I wouldn't say any pressure. We've done the work. You pick the player that you believe in and let the rest go from there.”

The Bengals have spent dozens of hours meeting with Burrow over the past few weeks. He’s talked to different coaches and members of the organization virtually and over the phone.

The Dolphins can call the Bengals all they want, but Burrow will be Cincinnati-bound on Thursday night. 

