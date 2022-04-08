Skip to main content

Bengals Have Talked With Ohio State Defensive Tackle Haskell Garrett

Cincinnati continues to eye defensive players during the pre-draft process.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have spoken with Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. 

The Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks and Vikings have also expressed interest in Garrett. 

There aren't many high-end three-technique options in this draft class, which means the former Buckeye should receive plenty of interest from plenty of NFL teams over the next few weeks. 

Garrett has 22 tackles (seven for loss) in 12 games for Ohio State last season. He earned first-team all-conference and was a second-team AP All-American selection.

 The 23-year-old is expected to be a late round draft pick. 

