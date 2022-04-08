Bengals Re-Signing Cornerback Tre Flowers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year, $1.85 million contract with $500K guaranteed according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.
Flowers had 23 tackles in nine games for Cincinnati last season. He also had 11 tackles and two passes defensed in four playoff games.
The 26-year-old played a key role against bigger wide receivers and opposing tight ends. Flowers is 6-foot-3, 203 pounds and has long arms, which allows him to guard bigger players.
Flowers also made some big plays on special teams in Cincinnati's divisional round playoff win over Tennessee. He joined the team in October after being cut by Seattle.
The Bengals already re-signed Eli Apple. Now they bring back another key piece of their secondary with the 2022 NFL Draft just three weeks away.
