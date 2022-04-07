Bengals Pass on Big Names, Address Defense in Peter Schrager's Latest Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been linked to multiple players during the pre-draft process, including Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth.
They're usually off the board by the time Cincinnati's on the clock with the 31st overall pick, but that wasn't the case in Peter Schrager's latest mock draft.
All three guys are available, but the Bengals decide to go in a different direction. No, they don't trade down. They pass on Linderbaum, Elam and Booth for Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.
"Karlaftis had 11.5 tackles for loss last season for Purdue, despite being the only first-round talent on the defense," Schrager wrote. "The Bengals get another young pass rusher to join their already promising unit."
Adding another pass rusher makes sense, but not if guys like Elam, Booth or Linderbaum are available.
This would be a surprise for many, but that's the beauty of the NFL Draft. You never know what can happen.
