The Browns, Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots are getting new uniforms for the 2020 season. Three other NFL franchises are adjusting their logo and making tweaks to their jerseys or helmets.

Is it time for the Bengals to follow suit?

They've had the same uniforms for 16 seasons. These are the same threads Chad Johnson proposed to Daphne in during the 2005 season. Terrell Owens and Laveranues Coles wore these jerseys during their one-year stints with the Bengals.

These uniforms have seen plenty of good — five straight playoff seasons from 2011-2015, but even more bad.

Everyone grimaces when thinking about Jeremy Hill’s fumble against the Steelers on January 9, 2016. He sported the black jersey and white pants that night, as did an entire Bengals team that was in position to win their first playoff game in 26 years.

Once upon a time, the Bengals got new uniforms to move forward after years and years of losing in the 1990’s. The franchise wanted to start anew with an exciting young roster and Carson Palmer taking over at quarterback. Sound familiar?

It’s the perfect time to change the uniform and signify a new era of Bengals football.

Design — Tampa Bay and Cleveland pressed the rewind button, by revamping their uniforms from past generations. The Bengals could go that route, but it may be better to start fresh.

Instead of making tweaks to past uniforms or sticking with their current ones, they could go with an entirely new design.

Here’s one example:

According to NFL rules, a franchise that wishes to change its’ uniforms must notify the league on or before March 1 the year prior to the year it wishes to change. That means the Bengals won't be able to get new uniforms until the 2022 season at the earliest, unless they already planned on making a change.